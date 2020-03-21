KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Eastman Chemical Co. of Kingsport is asking the public for support to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, along with increases in some popular spring travel destinations, Eastman is instructing all of its Kingsport employees to avoid personal travel until the end of April, according to a news release issued Saturday.
"We are also encouraging members of the community to take the same precautions," Eastman said. "Right now, we have a limited number of cases in the Tri-Cities region and none of these cases involve Eastman employees, but they are all related to travel outside our area."
The company asks everyone to pull together as a region, even though that means personal sacrifices, in order to avoid further spread of the virus.
"We must do this for the sake of all employees, families and community members — particularly those at higher risk of complications — and to avoid disruptions for our local businesses which will be critical for our regional economy," Eastman said.
