Earnhardt plane wreckage heads to Georgia recovery site

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Remnants of retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s wrecked jet will join about 125 others at a site in Georgia as officials continue to investigate Thursday’s crash in Elizabethton.
Atlanta Air Recovery & Storage was en route Saturday to Griffin, Georgia, from Elizabethton with the remnants of Earnhardt’s Cessna 680 business jet, which crashed Thursday at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport along state Route 91.
“We get called to recover the airplane,” said Ron Powers, the company’s owner and founder. “We do whatever the [National Transportation Safety Board] needs us to do.”
Authorities called Georgia-based Atlanta Air Recovery shortly after Earnhardt’s plane crashed at 3:38 p.m. Thursday. Earnhardt, 44, his family and two pilots escaped from the plane, which burned after mishap on the Elizabethton runway. Earnhardt, who serves as a sports broadcaster, was on his way to Bristol Motor Speedway for this weekend’s races.
The NTSB arrived in Elizabethton to begin its investigation Friday morning.
Powers said his company, which recovers wrecked and damaged planes across the Southeastern United States, began disassembling the jet Friday afternoon. Each job depends on the needs of the NTSB investigation, Powers said.
The crew began by taking apart the left and right wings, as well as the engines. Using local equipment, the crew on Saturday placed the fuselage and cockpit onto a trailer for transportation. Smaller debris was also recovered, Powers added.
By Saturday afternoon, the entire jet, which Powers estimated to be 90 percent destroyed, was being transported on the interstate to Georgia. The company had to make sure the remnants were properly stowed away on the trailers to keep them from coming loose along the drive. Powers said they stop about every 50-100 miles to make sure everything is still secure.
In the case of larger planes, especially if the haul is overweight or overwidth, escorts are used on the drive. Powers said the company is permitted for such hauls in multiple southeastern states, including Tennessee, the Carolinas and Georgia.
Once in Georgia, where the company has a 15-acre indoor and outdoor site adjacent to the Griffin-Spalding County Airport, the accident will be reconstructed to allow the NTSB to continue its investigation.
Powers said Atlanta Air Recovery typically recovers two to three wrecked planes every month. Sometimes, such as following hurricanes and tornadoes, numerous planes can be transported and stored.
Earnhardt’s plane, which is owned by JR Motorsports of North Carolina, will be stored among about 125 other wrecked planes.
It’s unknown what will happen with the remnants once the NTSB concludes its investigation. Powers said parts could be donated or it could be completely scrapped, depending on the circumstances. The public doesn’t have access to the wreckage as it’s stored at the company’s facility.
NTSB senior investigator Ralph Hicks said Friday the preliminary crash report should be completed within a week. The full investigation can take months.