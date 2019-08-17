Earnhardt jet crash follows two fatal BMS crashes in past three decades

Thursday’s jet crash involving retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. follows two fatal aviation crashes associated with Bristol Motor Speedway within the last three decades.
Earnhardt Jr., 44, was heading to Bristol Motor Speedway when his Cessna 680 business jet crashed off the runway and into the road at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Tennessee. Earnhardt Jr., who currently serves as a sports broadcaster, his family, dog and two pilots managed to escape from the wreckage as the plane caught fire.
The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate the crash.
For some, the crash brought back memories of two other crashes, a 1993 crash that resulted in the death of driver Alan Kulwicki, 38, and three others, as well as a 2012 helicopter crash at South Holston Lake.
Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on April 1, 1993, a twin engine Fairchild SA227-TT Merlin aircraft lost power, dropped from the sky and slammed into a hillside north of the 3400 block of Island Road in Sullivan County, Tennessee. The site was just off Interstate 81, and six miles east of the Tri-Cities Airport runway.
The aircraft was owned by Kulwicki’s primary sponsor, Hooter’s Restaurants, and was on final approach to Tri-Cities Airport from Knoxville with four on board: Kulwicki, pilot Charlie Campbell of Peachtree City, Georgia; Mark Brooks of Atlanta, sports marketing manager for Hooter’s America; and Dan Duncan of Taylors, South Carolina, Hooter’s director of sports management.
Earlier that evening, at 6:05 p.m., Campbell landed the plane at McGhee-Tyson Airport near Knoxville and had the plane refueled while Kulwicki made a promotional appearance at one of his sponsor’s restaurants.
The plane later took off at 8:58 p.m. for the 100-mile flight to Tri-Cities, according to the NTSB’s final accident report.
The NTSB concluded that the plane encountered icing in flight before starting its final approach. The plane slammed into the downhill side of a sloping, grassy, three-acre field, according to the report.
All four people aboard the plane died.
The probable causes of the accident were “failure of pilot to follow procedures concerning use of the engine inlet anti-ice system and/or continuous ignition while operating in icing conditions which resulted in probable icing ingestion and loss of engine power,” according to the report. “And the pilot’s failure to maintain sufficient air speed while coping with the engine problem which resulted in a stall.”
There was no evidence of pre-impact part failure or malfunction of engines, propellers or the plane’s anti-ice system, according to the report.
Coincidentally, Earnhardt’s father, who later died in a 2001 race-related crash at Daytona International Speedway, was also flying at the time of Kulwicki’s plane crash. Mike Colyer, who piloted Earnhardt Sr.’s plane, later said he heard Kulwicki’s crash on the radio as they neared the runway. Rusty Wallace was also en route at that same time and his pilot, Bill Brooks, also landed safely a few minutes later.
Pilot error likely caused the 2012 helicopter crash into South Holston Lake that killed the pilot, the NTSB said.
On Aug. 24, 2012, a Bell 407 helicopter owned partly by K-VA-T Food Stores, the parent company for Food City, crashed into the lake just minutes after dropping off some passengers following a race at Bristol Motor Speedway. The pilot, Bill Starnes, 64, of Blountville, Tennessee, was killed.
In an NTSB report, investigators said the pilot’s “improper decision to make a low-level departure over water in dark night conditions without lights” likely caused the accident.
In addition, the report said, Starnes likely suffered from spatial disorientation, caused by the darkness and the inability to easily orient himself in the sky, as well as rapid acceleration during takeoff. Conditions were conducive to a type of disorientation called somatogravic illusion, the report said, which is when aircraft acceleration “may be misinterpreted by the pilot as an increasing nose-up pitch attitude and result in inappropriate nose-down control inputs.”
“The pilot’s decision to attempt such a takeoff at night without the aid of ambient light or the use of helicopter lights denied him the visual spatial references needed to assure safe terrain and obstacle avoidance,” the report said.
On Friday, the NTSB said the preliminary report regarding Earnhardt Jr.’s plane crash should be available in seven days.