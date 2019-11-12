BRISTOL, Va. — A small group of people gathered at Hunt Memorial United Methodist Church in Bristol early Tuesday to stay warm as a record-breaking early snowfall and frigid temperatures descended on the region.
With temperatures dropping, locations across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia recorded an average of 1-2 inches of snow Tuesday morning, according to Derek Eisentrout, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.
At Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville, Tennessee, there was 1 inch of snow for the day, breaking a 1968 record of 0.7 inches, the NWS reported.
Hunt Memorial began serving as a local warming shelter last winter and provided a warm space and food for community members Tuesday.
Although the church had only seen a handful of people by early afternoon, Pastor Caroline Hawthorne said the church started serving as a warming shelter back in January and will continue to do so for future snow and cold weather.
“Even if we serve one person, then we’ve served our purpose,” said Hawthorne, sitting at a table in the church’s fellowship hall.
She said the church also has some blankets and personal hygiene items on hand for anyone who might need them.
Hunt Memorial will also be open today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for anyone needing to stay out of the cold.
Down the road from Hunt Memorial, Blackbird Bakery in downtown Bristol seemed to have a steady stream of customers in the early afternoon.
King University students Emilee Walls and Rachael Rasnake sat at a table on the bakery’s second floor with laptops and coffee cups in front of them as they worked on assignments for online classes.
Both women said they were surprised to see the sudden shift from warm temperatures in the 60s Monday to Tuesday’s snowfall.
“We woke up this morning, and there was like 2 inches of snow on the ground, and our driveway was covered,” said Walls, who said she lives in Lebanon. “It was just a bit of a shock because we didn’t really get to experience fall. It’s like it went from summer to two weeks of fall and then winter.”
Walls and Rasnake both said they wonder if climate change may play a role in the early winter weather.
“I’m not really looking forward to it,” Rasnake said about the winter season. “Things have started way too early.”
Snowfall didn’t stick to streets in the Twin City, but some roads in the higher elevations of Southwest Virginia were a bit slick, according to transportation officials in both Tennessee and Virginia.
Warmer weather is on the way. After a high of 42 today, tonight’s low is expected to drop to about 21 degrees, according to the NWS. Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday, with highs of 47 and 51, respectively, and lows below freezing.
