BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting for the March 3 presidential and county primaries in Sullivan County begins Wednesday.
Polling locations will be the Sullivan County Election Commission Office at 3258 Highway 126, Blountville, the Civic Auditorium at 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, and the Slater Community Center at 325 McDowell St. in Bristol. Due to ongoing renovations, the National Guard Armory in Bristol will not serve as a polling location.
Early voting stations will be open Feb. 12-15, Feb. 18-22 and Feb. 24-25. The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Polling locations will be closed Feb. 17 for Presidents Day.
A federal or state photo identification is required to vote.
