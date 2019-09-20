If You Go

» What: A talk by Gil Harrington and Jane Lillian Vance with Help Save the Next Girl

» When: 7 p.m. Sunday

» Where: Kennedy-Reedy Theatre in the McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College

» Cost: Free and open to the public

» For more information: 276-944-6333

» Online: www.helpsavethenextgirl.com