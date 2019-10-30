STICKLEYVILLE, Va. — Authorities have identified a Duffield man as the victim of a fatal single-vehicle crash near Stickleyville in Lee County earlier this week, according to a news release from the Virginia State Police.

Gary C. Lawson, 67, died Monday at the scene of a crash in the 300 block of Middle Wallens Creek Road. The State Police responded to the crash at 12:13 a.m.

Lawson was traveling in a 1994 Ford Mustang that ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree, the release states. He was alone in the vehicle.

