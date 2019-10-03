Some rain may fall in the Mountain Empire early next week, but it’s too early to tell whether it will bring enough relief to end drought conditions brought on by the second hottest and driest September on record.
The month of September was second only to September 2018, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee. Bristol had an average temperature of 74.4 — 1 degree less than the record in 2018. The temperature is the average of daily highs and lows.
The average daily high was 88.3 degrees, and there were 14 days when temperatures reached 90 degrees or higher, Meteorologist Derek Eisentrout said. The highest temperature for the month in Bristol was 96 degrees on both Sept. 10 and 13.
Along with the heat, Bristol has also seen scant precipitation. The Tri-Cities Airport received 0.68 inches of rainfall in September, which Eisentrout said is 2.31 inches below the normal of 2.99 inches. This was the second driest September on record for the region. The driest September occurred in 1985, when the Tri-Cities received a half inch of rain.
“High pressure has been the dominant feature across the Southeast during the month of September,” Eisentrout said. “As of late, a strong and persistent subtropical ridge of high pressure has worked to suppress precipitation across the area.”
The meteorologist said the ridge is forecast to weaken over the next few days as a series of low pressure systems migrate across the area. The first system is slated to move across the area Thursday night, he said, but it won’t be strong enough to provide any precipitation. The system will, however, drop temperatures about 10 degrees for Friday and the weekend.
A second system, which is currently moving into the northern plains, will spread precipitation across the area Sunday night, with the possibility of precipitation lingering into Monday, Eisentrout said. This second system will also provide a reinforcing shot of cool air that will result in highs on Monday around 70.
“This precipitation will be a welcome sight as Northeast Tennessee is currently in varied stages of drought,” Eisentrout said.
Levels of abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions are prevalent across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The Climate Prediction Center, which operates the U.S. Drought Monitor, is expecting a drier and warmer than normal October in the region.
Those hot and dry conditions are affecting the annual changing of the leaves in the Mountain Empire. Leaves will still change, but the colors won’t be as intense as in the past, according to Professor Tim McDowell at East Tennessee State University and Professor John Seiler at Virginia Tech.
The region’s fall colors typically develop in October and peak at the lower elevations at the end of October and early November, McDowell said.
“The drought, as it continues, brings the summer growing season to an earlier close,” McDowell said. “This could bring an early fall leaf color peak, and might also reduce the extent and intensity of the colorful leaves. There will still be beautiful fall colors as we go through October and into November.”
Seiler said although the drought is making an impact, there will always be colorful foliage.
“Many trees are dropping their leaves earlier than usual,” Seiler said. “The color will also be muted, yellows will turn to brown faster and reds will not develop as deeply.”
Seiler expects the peak for the mountain region to be Oct. 20-26.
The hot and dry weather is also affecting local agriculture, according to Phil Blevins, the agricultural extension agent in Washington County, Virginia. The region is losing grazing days, he said.
“The fall is usually a time when we get a bump in grass production due to the cooler weather,” Blevins said. “However, when you combine the lack of rain with the hot weather, we aren’t getting that and pastures are declining, or are already gone, quickly. This is forcing livestock producers to begin feeding hay stores two to three months earlier than usual.”
October has already started off with high heat and no precipitation. Bristol had a temperature of 93 on Tuesday — marking the hottest October temperature on record for the city.
Today’s high is expected to reach 91 degrees, which may be the hottest temperature for some time in Bristol. Friday’s high is forecast to reach 79 and then 76 on Saturday. By Sunday, Bristol may receive some precipitation, and the high is expected to be 75, according to the NWS forecast.
Rain and cooler temperatures are in the forecast Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s high is expected to be 70 and Tuesday’s is 66.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.