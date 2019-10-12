Drought conditions continue to worsen in the Mountain Empire — despite a brief bout of rain earlier this month.
Abnormally dry to severely dry conditions persist in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. On Friday, Virginia’s governor issued a statewide drought watch ad.
“While the rainfall and cooler temperatures were a welcome change, they did little to mitigate the drought,” said Meteorologist Derek Eisentrout at the National Weather Service office in Morristown, Tennessee.
The Tri-Cities Airport received .72 inches of rainfall from the Oct. 6-8, but Eisentrout said drought conditions have worsened across the area since mid-September.
A cold front moved through the region Friday night into Saturday, but minimal rain amounts were reported. Eisentrout said the next opportunity for rainfall across the region will occur on Wednesday as another cold front sweeps through the area.
The Twin City remains under abnormally dry conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Abnormally dry conditions, which also exist in Washington and Scott counties in Virginia, and the Kingsport, Tennessee, area, indicate land that is now going into or coming out of drought.
A moderate drought, which persists in Lee, Russell, Tazewell and Smyth counties in Virginia, and the Piney Flats and Bluff City areas of Sullivan County, indicates water supplies may be low and damage may occur to crops and pastures.
A severe drought has been reported in Wise, Dickenson, Buchanan, Wythe, portions of Tazewell and the tip of Lee counties in Virginia. Water shortages may be common and crop and pasture losses are likely, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
So far, no extreme or exceptional drought conditions have been reported in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia. At that point, widespread water shortages and major losses of crops are likely and forests are susceptible to fire. A small area of Southwest Kentucky, as well as areas of South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama have experienced extreme or exceptional drought conditions.
Drought conditions in Virginia have led Gov. Ralph Northam to issue a drought watch, which is meant to encourage preparations for a potential drought, according to a news release.
Low amounts of rain across the state since July, low stream flows and low groundwater levels in observation wells compared to previous October levels are the primary factors for the advisory, the release states.
Localities, water suppliers and self-supplied water users are encouraged to take voluntary steps to minimize nonessential water use.
This advisory comes as 36 localities have enacted open air burn bans due to the dry weather. This includes a number of Southwest Virginia localities like Washington County and surrounding Scott, Russell, Smyth, and Grayson counties.
Fire dangers still exist in the region, according to the National Weather Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.