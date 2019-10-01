BRISTOL, Tenn.—The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a serious crash reported Tuesday afternoon on Valley Pike Road near Bristol.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver was flown by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of the person’s injuries was not available Tuesday. The other driver was not injured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Fatal Incident Reconstruction Support Team is investigating due to the seriousness of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office said.

