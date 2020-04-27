The Mount Rogers Health District will hold drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Wythe and Carroll counties.
According to a release from the health district, testing sites will be closed to the public as testing resources are limited, and only those who have been pre-screened and approved will be admitted by appointment.
The sites are open to any Virginia resident who meets testing criteria.
“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community, but because capacity is limited we will screen for those at highest risk,” said health district Director Dr. Karen Shelton.
The Wythe County Health Department and Wythe County Community Hospital will hold a drive-thru site at Life Changers Christian Church on West Ridge Road in Wytheville on Tuesday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Carroll County, a drive-thru testing site will be held at the Carroll Wellness Center on Pine Lane in Hillsville on Thursday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On Tuesday, the health district released recovery numbers by county. As of Friday, Wythe County reported a total of 11 cases of the illness, with five recoveries reported Tuesday. Smyth County recorded its 13th case last Monday with eight recoveries. With 30 cases of the illness, Washington County has about half of the district’s total number of cases and 17 recoveries. On Friday, Carroll County still reported three cases of the illness and the cities of Bristol and Galax reported one each, all of which have recovered.
Last week, the Virginia Department of Health’s website reported that the health district had recorded four outbreaks of the illness. The website does not indicate the locality of the outbreaks, but it does note that two have been in health care settings, one has been in a long-term care facility and the newest is in a congregate setting.
As of Friday, 1,111 tests for the illness had been administered in the health district. Shelton said the health district expects to have more positive cases as testing continues.
“In the vast majority of cases, testing does not inform recommendations for your medical care,” Shelton said. “The best protection for each of us comes from taking personal precautions, including staying at home, practicing good hygiene and social distancing. That’s how you stay well, and how you protect those around you today, your family and friends, and our communities.”
Those approved for testing will receive during the screening call an appointment time, testing number and/or an emailed authorization letter. Those without access to the internet should bring a valid I.D. to the testing site. To avoid lengthy wait times, health officials ask that individuals arrive on time for appointments and bring proper documentation.
Additional testing sites and dates will be announced as they are scheduled.
Those who believe they need to be tested for the illness should call the Wythe County Health Department at 276-228-5507 to be screened.
For more information and data on COVID-19, visit the VDH website at www.vdh.virginia.gov.
