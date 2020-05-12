MARION, Va. — The Mount Rogers Health District will offer ongoing, drive-thru COVID-19 testing at local health departments starting May 18.
Testing will occur on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays by appointment only. All testing will require an advance screening interview, according to a written statement. Everyone approved for testing will receive an appointment time, a testing number and/or an emailed authorization letter. Additional instructions will be provided.
Testing will be offered at health departments in Bristol, 205 Piedmont Ave.; Washington County Health Department, 15068 Lee Highway, Bristol; Smyth County, 201 Francis Marion Lane; and departments in Wythe and Carroll counties and the city of Galax.
“Testing is important epidemiologically and helps us determine the prevalence of disease in our community,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District. “As we continue to test, we expect to have more positive cases.”
