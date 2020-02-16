When the city of Bristol, Tennessee decided to construct a new elementary school in the historic Fairmount neighborhood, pedestrian safety was a key aspect of the project.
On any given day, about 20 to 30 children walk to Fairmount Elementary School, according to city school spokeswoman Rebecca Craddock.
“I know the city has put a great deal of emphasis and funding into sidewalks in our Fairmount neighborhoods, and that has certainly been beneficial,” Craddock said.
Twin City officials often consider sidewalks, crosswalks and pedestrian access when building new schools.
As the city began to consider building a new Fairmount school in 2008, parents and residents raised concerns about its effect on the residential neighborhood. Specifically, they were concerned about a large number of vehicles going to and from the school.
Officials began encouraging parents to walk with their children, which could alleviate some of those concerns. About 85% of the children who would attend Fairmount lived within walking distance, according to a Safe Routes to School document.
The neighborhood, however, lacked sidewalks. Eventually, the city received a $250,000 Safe Routes to School grant from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
With the funding, Bristol undertook a sidewalk survey to determine where repairs and connections were needed. The sidewalk sections in disrepair were replaced, and new sidewalks were built in places where none existed.
A lack of sidewalks in some neighborhoods leads most parents to send their children to school by bus or car. Most other elementary schools in the city have between one and five walkers. Vance Middle School and Tennessee High School have more walkers, Craddock said.
“The areas surrounding schools are extremely congested during arrival and dismissal, so student walkers and bikers are always part of the overall plan, just like car and bus riders,” Craddock said. “We work closely with the Police Department and our crossing guards to ensure our walkers have the safest route onto our school campuses and into the buildings as possible with the infrastructure we have in place.”
The city also participates in the Walking School Bus, National Walk to School Day and other nationwide programs.
Pedestrian safety would also be an important aspect of the construction of a new Bristol, Virginia elementary school, according to School Superintendent Keith Perrigan. In addition, there are some changes coming to Virginia Middle School to improve walker safety on Euclid Avenue, he said.
Few students walk to elementary schools in Bristol, Virginia, principals told the Bristol Herald Courier.
Only two students walk to Stonewall Jackson Elementary School, Principal Linda Brittle said, and both live nearby. Staff can see both walk home.
Upon dismissal, the school’s walkers have specific safety directions and are monitored, as far as the eye can see, by School Resource Officer Chris Marshall or teachers on duty.
At the beginning of each school year, Stonewall Jackson requests that families submit directions in writing as to how children will come and go from school.
About 30 students walk to Virginia Middle School each morning, according to Principal Jason Matlock. In the afternoon, the number of walkers is much higher at the middle school. Matlock estimates that about 60 students walk home each day.
Washington Lee and Van Pelt elementary schools have about one to three walkers each, principals said. Highland View Elementary School Principal Pam Davis said she rarely has walkers. When the weather warms up, there may be an increase, she added.
“When we do have walkers, they are usually accompanied by an adult and going to houses right below the ball field,” Davis said. “It’s not an option most families would choose due to safety concerns.”
