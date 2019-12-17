Dozens of people gathered at the historic Bristol sign Tuesday evening in support of today’s predicted impeachment vote.
The House of Representatives is expected to vote today for President Donald Trump’s impeachment on two articles.
In advance of the vote, more than 600 “Nobody Is Above the Law” rallies were held Tuesday evening. One of those events, and the only one in the Tri-Cities region, was sponsored by the Sullivan County Democratic Party in Bristol.
Dozens, including some from Tennessee, Virginia and North Carolina, gathered on both sides of the state line in the Twin City.
“The vote on impeachment is tomorrow, so we are out here to encourage our congressional representatives to please vote for impeachment,” said Susan Whitlow, chairwoman of the Sullivan County Democratic Party.
Whitlow noted that there are likely enough votes among the Democratic majority to impeach Trump. Local U.S. Reps. Morgan Griffith and Phil Roe, Republicans from Virginia and Tennessee, respectively, have said they will not vote for impeachment.
“I wish [local representatives] could really examine your conscience and look at the implications of what you’re voting against,” Whitlow said. “We have a president who has invited foreign nations to interfere in our elections and who has refused to let Congress have oversight, and letting that happen now is shredding our Constitution.”
Roe said last week that he read the two articles of impeachment, charging Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, and said he will vote against impeachment.
“My conclusion? House Democrats have no facts and no proof, only a political agenda,” Roe said.
Griffith described the recent House impeachment inquiry as brief and biased.
“Neither article holds up under scrutiny,” Griffith added.
Trump has called the impeachment vote a sham.
