It is unlikely Hurricane Dorian will affect weather in the Tri-Cities or Mountain Empire, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service said.

Jeremy Buckles, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Morristown, said Dorian and its effects will mostly be limited to the East Coast of the United States, crawling up along the coast of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas before likely moving into the Northeast Coast. He said the hurricane — which as of Sunday evening was rated at Category 5, the highest level, suggesting high potential of catastrophic damage that could leave areas hit uninhabitable for an extended period of time — is currently predicted to hit North Carolina late Thursday.

However, Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee weather is expected to mostly be sunny, hot and calm throughout the entire week, according to NWS forecasts Sunday. Through Wednesday, weather is expected to be mostly sunny with daily high temperatures in the high 80s and gentle winds. NWS predicts through Saturday the daily high temperature will dip into the low 80s, but weather will remain mostly sunny or sunny.

Hurricane Dorian had sustained winds at 185 mph and gusts above 200 mph when it hit the Bahamas on Sunday.

In anticipation of the hurricane, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and ordered evacuations of some counties. States of emergency have also been declared in South Carolina, North Carolina and some counties in Georgia as well. Sunday evening, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered evacuations of several coastal South Carolina counties starting Monday afternoon.

