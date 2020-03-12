PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Based on concerns over COVID-19, Dollywood postponed its planned media day activities today but planned to open today as scheduled for season pass-holders and Saturday for general guests.
“The exciting economic news we planned to share does not seem appropriate based on what is going on. It doesn’t feel right,” country music icon Dolly Parton said in a news release. “We need to focus on good health and praying for those who are affected. We know brighter days are ahead.”
Dollywood continues to consult with its medical experts and to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines and will communicate any changes that occur, the release states.
