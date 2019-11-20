53rd Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals

Dolly Parton arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dolly Parton is calling on fans to take the #JoleneChallenge ahead of the release of her new Netflix series later this week.

“Heartstrings,” set to debut Friday on the streaming service, adapts eight of Parton’s songs into individual episodes.  

In a video recently posted on Parton’s Twitter and Netflix’s TikTok account, actress Julianne Hough, who plays “Jolene” in one of the episodes, invited fans to share videos of them singing the hit 1973 song on social media with the hash tag #JoleneChallenge. Parton also makes a brief appearance in the video.

Songs featured in the series include: “Cracker Jack,” “Down From Dover,”  “If I Had Wings,” “JJ Sneed,” “Jolene,” “Sugar Hill,” “These Old Bones” and “Two Doors Down.”

“I’ve always wanted to have a show that featured songs that I’ve written ‘cause I love to tell stories. When I was growing up in the Great Smoky Mountains, everybody always told me that I should have a series just based on my songs,” Parton said in another video on her Twitter. “I’ve got a song about everything and everybody, about the real people with their real lives.”

A number of videos have been posted on social media as part of the challenge:

