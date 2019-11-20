Dolly Parton is calling on fans to take the #JoleneChallenge ahead of the release of her new Netflix series later this week.
“Heartstrings,” set to debut Friday on the streaming service, adapts eight of Parton’s songs into individual episodes.
In a video recently posted on Parton’s Twitter and Netflix’s TikTok account, actress Julianne Hough, who plays “Jolene” in one of the episodes, invited fans to share videos of them singing the hit 1973 song on social media with the hash tag #JoleneChallenge. Parton also makes a brief appearance in the video.
Only one more week until "Heartstrings" is here ❤️ Share your best version of "Jolene" now using the hashtag #JoleneChallenge and watch "Heartstrings" November 22 on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/h0Ym8ZZwBW— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 16, 2019
Songs featured in the series include: “Cracker Jack,” “Down From Dover,” “If I Had Wings,” “JJ Sneed,” “Jolene,” “Sugar Hill,” “These Old Bones” and “Two Doors Down.”
“I’ve always wanted to have a show that featured songs that I’ve written ‘cause I love to tell stories. When I was growing up in the Great Smoky Mountains, everybody always told me that I should have a series just based on my songs,” Parton said in another video on her Twitter. “I’ve got a song about everything and everybody, about the real people with their real lives.”
A number of videos have been posted on social media as part of the challenge:
Watch @savannahguthrie and @hodakotb take part in the #JoleneChallenge with @DollyParton! pic.twitter.com/8TAFohTQYO— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 20, 2019
My favorite gal @DollyParton is doing a Jolene challenge! There was no way I was missin’ out on this! 🎤🐎🐴#JoleneChallenge pic.twitter.com/6zOIkkhUAR— Laura Ashley | Country Music (@3LauraAshley) November 18, 2019
It would mean the world to me if you guys could retweet this and hashtags #JoleneChallenge !! Hopefully we can get Dolly to see it! Wouldn’t that be so cool!? #JoleneChallenge @DollyParton pic.twitter.com/5fIzwJ9gQy— Alexandra Kay (@_alexandrakay) November 18, 2019
