BHC 10122019 Dogs at Bristol VA Shelter 05

The two younger dogs that were left in a car on Oct. 3 when the temperatures were in the 90s are doing well at the Bristol Virginia Animal Shelter.

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol judge will decide Thursday what to do with four dogs left in a hot car last week.

On Oct. 3, the Bristol Virginia Police Department arrested James Brian Hughes, 29, and Caroylne Amanda Hartley, 29, both of Abingdon, on four counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty, one count for each dog left in the hot car.

BHC 10122019 Dogs at Bristol VA Shelter 02

The two adult dogs that were left in a car on Oct. 3 when the temperatures were in the 90s are doing well at the Bristol Virginia Animal Shelter.
BHC 10122019 Dogs at Bristol VA Shelter 04

The two younger dogs that were left in a car on Oct. 3 when the temperatures were in the 90s are doing well at the Bristol Virginia Animal Shelter.

Officer Tyler Cross said the fox hounds were left inside a car parked at the corner of Cumberland Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. She estimated it to be up to 120 degrees in the car while the owners were inside the nearby courthouse.

Hartley and Hughes bonded out and are expected to return to Bristol General District Court at 1 p.m. Thursday. A judge will decide whether to release the dogs to the owners or keep them in the custody of the animal shelter, which would then place the animals up for adoption.

Animal Control Officer Josh Slagle said the dogs appear to be doing well at the shelter.

“They’re doing great,” he said. “They appear to be very healthy and well-fed.”

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments