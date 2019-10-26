POUND, Va. — A Virginia Department of Corrections Drug Task Force investigation has uncovered a drug smuggling operation at Red Onion State Prison, according to a Twitter post on Friday.

The post said that task force agents questioned two corrections officers at the Wise County state prison.

“Both admitted to trafficking drugs and tobacco into the prison,” the post states. “Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.”

