POUND, Va. — A Virginia Department of Corrections Drug Task Force investigation has uncovered a drug smuggling operation at Red Onion State Prison, according to a Twitter post on Friday.
The post said that task force agents questioned two corrections officers at the Wise County state prison.
“Both admitted to trafficking drugs and tobacco into the prison,” the post states. “Charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.