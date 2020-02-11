BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. - The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy is on the scene of an abandoned mine land emergency in the Lower Mill Branch section of Buchanan County.
The agency was notified Monday that a landslide was threatening a home and had partially moved it off its foundation, according to a news release. The residents evacuated and crews were called in to redirect water going to the slide, stabilize the slope to prevent more material from sliding and restoring stable drainage control.
The slide was caused by historic mining, the release states. Due to record rainfall on February 6, existing portals began overflowing with water. The portals were left behind after coal mining that occurred in the area in the early 1960’s. Stabilizing the slide will cost approximately $100,000.
DMME also responded to a landslide in the Dante community of Russell County on February 6 after record rainfall, the release states. Homes were evacuated and crews responded immediately. A ditch was constructed around the slide to stop material from moving an in anticipation of more rain this week. A large rock that was at the top of the slide area was also broken apart as a precaution.
