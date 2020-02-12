GRUNDY, Va. — Abandoned mine operations and heavy rain led to two landslides in Southwest Virginia.
Officials from the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy were on the scene of an “abandoned mine land emergency” in the Lower Mill Branch section of Buchanan County on Tuesday.
The agency was notified Monday that a landslide was threatening a home and had partially moved the structure off its foundation, according to a news release issued Tuesday.
The residents evacuated, and crews were called in to redirect water that had been going to the slide, stabilize the slope to prevent more material from sliding, and restore stable drainage control, the release states.
The landslide was caused by historic mining, the release states.
Due to record rainfall that struck the region last week, existing portals began overflowing with water, the DMME said. The portals were left behind after coal mining that occurred in the area in the early 1960s. The DMME estimates that stabilizing the slide will cost about $100,000.
The state agency also responded to a landslide in the Dante community of Russell County on Feb. 6. About 16 homes were evacuated, and crews responded immediately, the DMME said.
A ditch was constructed around the Dante slide to stop material from moving in anticipation of more rain this week. The DMME also broke apart a large rock that was at the top of the slide area.
DMME spokeswoman Tarah Kesterson said both sites are on private property and are often dangerous to those who are not properly trained.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.