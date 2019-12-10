BRISTOL, Va. — Bristol Virginia City Council voted 3-2 at its Tuesday meeting to approve the city School Board’s plans to build a consolidated school next to Van Pelt Elementary School.
The approval came after a heated discussion that lasted more than an hour and after a motion to let voters decide in a referendum failed to gain the super-majority vote needed.
The school, which has been discussed for years and was rejected in November 2018 in a 3-2 vote by City Council, is estimated to cost about $18.5 million, according to school Superintendent Keith Perrigan.
Tuesday’s vote will allow the School Board to enter into a comprehensive agreement to complete architectural plans and move into a construction phase, the superintendent said after Tuesday’s meeting.
The transportation costs and time for both buses and parents will be going up. The time involved also. The traffic will be horrible and the parents and children who live the farthest from Van Pelt will be paying the costs for gas and time. This is a horrible decision. The new school should have been centrally located. This is a bone headed decision.
