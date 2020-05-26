CASTLEWOOD, Va. -- The discovery of a body near a tractor that appears to have crashed into a creek in Castlewood is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.

At 10:18 a.m. today, the VSP responded to a call for a welfare check on a man in the 200 block of Chestnut Ridge Circle, according to a news release. The welfare check was prompted by the discovery of the abandoned tractor on a distant part of the property. 

The remains were found about 50 yards away from the tractor.  The death of the man, who has not been identified, does not appear to be suspicious in nature, the release states.

State Police are in the process of notifying the man's family.

 

