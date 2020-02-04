Above-average absence rates among sick students and staff led Sullivan County Schools to close Tuesday, Director of Schools David Cox said.
Districtwide student attendance is usually around 95%, but it recently dropped to just over 90%, he said.
On Monday, he said the district had about 33 more teacher absences than available substitutes.
“What we’re hearing is that we have people who are sick with both influenza A and influenza B as well as some other viral types of illnesses,” Cox said Tuesday morning. “It’s just a variety.”
Classes were already canceled today due to parent-teacher conferences, so the two-day break might help slow the spread of illnesses, he said.
Custodial staff have also stepped up their cleaning efforts and are using both days to continue sanitizing school facilities, he added.
Flu rates have been high across the region, according to Ballad Health.
The health system has seen 2,393 patients for flu infections and complications since the end of September, according to a news release issued Monday.
High flu rates led Ballad to implement visitation restrictions in December that remain in effect. Anyone younger than 18 and those experiencing flu-like symptoms are asked not to visit hospital patients. Ballad also requests that patients keep visitors to two guests at a time.
“While we’ve had a mild winter in terms of weather, it’s been an uncommonly harsh flu season,” Jamie Swift, Ballad Health’s corporate director of infection prevention, said in the release. “While our rates appeared to be at their highest during the week of Christmas, the disease is still circulating rapidly in our area, with numbers steadily increasing during the last three weeks.”
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been between 19 and 26 million flu illnesses from Oct. 1 to Jan. 25. The CDC’s preliminary figures for the 2019-20 flu season also include at least 8.6 million flu medical visits, 180,000 flu hospitalizations and 10,000 flu deaths.
Flu shots, handwashing and covering coughs and sneezes are ways Ballad says people can combat the flu.
“It is never too late to get a flu shot,” Swift said. “We expect flu to spread for several more weeks, and a flu vaccine is one of the best measures you can take to protect yourself.”
