Seven people died in traffic crashes on Virginia highways over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
“Though this past holiday statistical counting period saw fewer fatal crashes than in previous years, even one fatality is one too many,” the release states.
There were 12 deaths in 2018 and 14 in 2017 during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
This year’s crashes happened in Virginia Beach and Bedford, Henrico, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Rockbridge and Stafford counties. Six of those killed were drivers, and alcohol was a factor in at least two of the fatal crashes, the release states. A 19-year-old woman was killed in a Bedford County crash, and an 18-year-old man lost his life in a Stafford County crash.
VSP troopers issued 5,221 speeding tickets and 1,798 reckless driving tickets across the state. More than 80 people were charged with driving under the influence, and 490 were given tickets for not using a seat belt, according to the release.
VSP responded to 1,312 crashes, including 178 that resulted in injuries, and to 2,294 disabled or stranded motorists.
The Bristol Herald Courier requested the same information from the Tennessee Highway Patrol on Wednesday but did not receive it prior to publication.
