BRISTOL, Va.—Dharma Pharmaceuticals has received its license from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy to operate a CBD oil facility at the Bristol Mall.
The company, founded by Jack Page of Southwest Virginia, is the first in the state to receive its license. The license was issued Tuesday, according to the Board of Pharmacy.
According to the state, the pharmaceutical processor permit expires on April 30.
“We are privileged to be the first pharmaceutical processor in the commonwealth of Virginia and excited to begin serving patients by Summer of 2020,” Page told the Bristol Herald Courier.
