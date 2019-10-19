BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Kingsport Police Det. Abby Ford fought back tears on Friday.
Ford received the annual Mark Vance Award that is given by Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus’ office to a law enforcement officer who provides exceptional service in the prosecution of domestic violence cases. It is named in honor of Bristol Tennessee Police Department Officer Mark Vance, who was killed in November 2004 while responding to a domestic dispute call.
“I really appreciate this award,” Ford said through tears. “It means a lot. When I got into law enforcement 12 years ago I didn’t look at it as a job. It was a calling. I pray each and every day for God to show me patience and love and kindness to each victim I come in contact with, whether that be a male or a female. My job is not to judge anyone but to protect and serve. I take that to a high standard. I want to do that. That’s my goal in life.”
The annual award ceremony is held every October during Domestic Violence Awareness Month. For the second year, it was held outside Branch House Family Center in Blountville. The nonprofit organization’s purpose is to serve as one location where abuse and exploitation victims can go for counseling, legal services, orders of protection and more.
Ford has been a Kingsport Police Department officer for five years and a detective for one year. Before her time at the department she worked at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
Kingsport Police Department Lt. Sean Chambers praised Ford’s work ethic.
“It is truly a pleasure to watch her do her job, and she does it with compassion,” he said. “Abby constantly fights the good fight. No matter what happens, she’s going to be there.”
Staubus said the community has “incredibly wrenching domestic violence problems” and 40% of his office’s cases are related to domestic violence with a lot of recidivism.
“We want to break that,” Staubus said. “One of the things that we want to do today is not only recognize people with awards, but we want to recognize we have a problem but we also want to bring recognition to the victims and make awareness of their problems.”
He and Branch House Executive Director Otis Thornton said the ceremony was a time to remember domestic violence victims.
“We pause for this time of remembrance, recognition and rededication,” Thornton said. “We remember those whose lives have been changed by violence; their suffering and their loss. We recognize those whose efforts inspire us to hope and give us courage for living in an ever-renewing world. Today we rededicate ourselves to the work of ending violence. We pledge our allegiance to a personal and community code that teaches children in explicit terms that violence is a choice with judicial, emotional and spiritual consequences.”
Clara Reynolds, an East Tennessee State University Roan Scholar and former Branch House intern, received the Daryl Marino Award during the ceremony. The award recognizes an outstanding volunteer of the year and is named for a volunteer who helped oversee the renovation and opening of Branch House.
