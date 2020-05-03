Shayla Wilson knows all about obstacles.
As an equine science major at Virginia Intermont College, Wilson represented the United States in international riding competitions where she earned several top medals.
Wilson now performs general dentistry at a clinical group practice in Lexington, Kentucky.
According to the Orlando, Florida, native, her daily challenge in the age of COVID-19 is to balance time at a workplace that has shifted from comprehensive primary care to urgent care with increased hospital support.
“The number of consultations, service provider calls and emergency department visits has tripled,” said Wilson, who graduated from VI with honors in 2008. “We recently changed from an already reduced staff to the loss of 67 percent of the workforce in the dental department.”
Wilson said the need for emergency care dentists is particularly high.
“There are providers out there who want to help, but cannot,” Wilson said. “I am in a unique position in my area to help those in need.”
Due to the absence of nearly all her hygienists and assistants, the daily demands are more taxing than ever for Wilson. But she has found motivation.
“Knowing how far patients travel to see us and to see their signs of relief and gratitude keep me going,” Wilson said. “Dentistry is a field where you have a huge impact on the quality of life.”
Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, Wilson said that dentists routinely reschedule non-emergency care when patients display signs and symptoms of common cold infections.
Those preventive measures have been elevated during the pandemic.
“Considering that patients may not show symptoms during the contagious stage, I have a respectful concern of contracting the disease,” Wilson said. “Since the onset of the outbreak, we do have more empirical and epidemiological data to refer to. But there is a long way to go in regards to learning how to best manage infected persons.”
With COVID-19 numbers and issues evolving daily, Wilson and her co-workers have been evaluating their screening process, gathering more protective measures and adding additional personal protective equipment.
“We’re following social distancing as best as we can reasonably achieve within our office,” Wilson said. “We review literature as it arises and stay on top of state ordinances and well as information gathered by the American Dental Association to make sure we are always up-to-date with our safety practices.”
Wilson pointed to a common concern among dentists.
“We deal with aerosols that come in direct contact with patient airways. That puts not only practitioners at high risk of contracting contagious respiratory diseases, but the aerosols can travel and may affect other staff members and patients as well,” Wilson said.
While general dentists have been classified as essential employees in Kentucky and other states, Wilson said it has been difficult for many providers to remain in business.
“For the typical practice, providing emergency care solely would not be able to cover the expensive overhead of running a practice, so several offices have shut down either temporarily or permanently,” Wilson said. “We’ve been able to keep our doors open since the beginning of the outbreak because we have the connection to a university and because of the essential support we provide to a hospital.”
Wilson’s office provides preventive, primary, urgent and emergent care to adults, children and medically complex patients in Lexington and surrounding areas.
“The hours at my office have essentially remained the same, but work-related stress has increased due to the increased workload with several of our furloughed staff,” Wilson said. “The line of patients now fill our office to capacity with respect to social distancing, and that line continues down our now empty hallways.
“It’s particularly exhausting when I am on call due to the increased demand and reduced help. During hospital consultations and ED (emergency department) visits, we may get called to where positive COVID-19 patients are housed. But at this time, none of us have treated any infected patients directly.”
Wilson has seen a more serious approach to COVID-19 in her practice and around her community. But she believes there is a need for increased education and study.
“Even though many people are making a great effort to contain this disease, there has not been a unified course of action throughout the jurisdictions of many states,” Wilson said. “My thoughts are that COVID-19 will not be eradicated but it will normalize into society.
“We will have to adapt and take precautions to avoid contracting the virus the best we can. The goal of medicine has been to re-center efforts around dampening the curve on the spread of the disease so that hospitals can recuperate resources to provide the best possible support to people who have the disease.”
So what advice does Wilson offer?
“Exercise, eat healthy, practice social distancing and maintain good personal hygiene,” Wilson said.
She said her interest in medicine dates back to a day when she was working a farm in Ocala, Florida, when she witnessed a pony kick an employee in the face.
“We were unable to save the teeth of that man and I watched him transform into a self-conscious person,” Wilson said.
That experience steered Wilson on a path to dentistry. Her interest grow during her time as a mentor with Tour for Diversity in Medicine, which works to provide mentorships for minorities interested in careers in medicine or dentistry.
Wilson, who was the first African-American on the VI equestrian team, taught at-risk inner-city youth in Compton, California, the basics of horsemanship and showmanship.
“My work with the Compton kids ultimately led to my decision to pursue a career in dentistry,” Wilson said. “I returned to school as a non-traditional student and earned a doctorate of dental surgery degree. And I haven’t looked back since.”
Despite her daily obstacles, Wilson said she has been gratified by the support of her patients and friends.
“Our patients are doubly grateful for the care we provide because many of them have an idea of the risks we face,” Wilson said. “There are also a lot of businesses and restaurants who have been giving providers and health care workers discounts on their goods and meals.
“I really feel the love, respect and gratitude from the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.