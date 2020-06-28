As families stayed home this spring to limit the spread of coronavirus, public health officials saw decreases in pediatric vaccinations amid canceled and postponed doctor’s appointments.
Now, as some providers cautiously resume services and schools consider convening in-person classes in the fall, local health leaders are encouraging families to make sure children are caught up on their vaccines.
“We know that a lot of children were not able to get in and get their well-child exams, not able to get their immunizations in routine visits,” said Stephen May, the medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.
“We want those kids to come in for their vaccinations, especially in preparation for school, so we’re ramping up to be prepared and have ordered vaccines so that we’re ready to give those,” May said.
Public health officials in Southwest Virginia’s Mount Roger’s Health District — which includes Bristol and Washington County — have also noted the pandemic’s impacts on routine vaccinations.
“Mount Rogers Health District echoes the concerns of public health and medical professionals across the nation regarding the drop in immunization during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Breanne Forbes Hubbard, the district’s population health manager, wrote in an email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “Our visits for all services dropped during COVID as we transitioned many visits to telehealth, but we remain open for services and encourage community members to come in or visit their providers for vaccinations. We are taking precautions to keep everyone safe during their visit with us.”
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published findings of a “substantial reduction” in federally supported pediatric vaccine ordering after a national emergency was declared on March 13.
Physicians are particularly concerned that lower vaccination rates increase the risk for an outbreak of a preventable disease.
“We certainly don’t want to deal with cases of measles or spread and an outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease within a pandemic,” said Jamie Swift, the corporate director of infection prevention at regional provider Ballad Health.
Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that can be prevented with the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, which the CDC recommends children receive in two doses — one at 12-15 months of age and another when they are 4-6 years old. Swift said children who didn’t get the vaccines during the pandemic face the risk of infection.
“We’re not trying to create panic,” she said. “We’re trying to warn people before this happens.”
At medical offices and facilities throughout the region, providers have implemented a number of COVID-19 safety measures such as requiring masks, increasing sanitization and asking patients to wait in their vehicles before appointments.
“Early in the pandemic, the message really was, ‘stay at home, let the health community wrap our arms around this and figure out what our response is.’ At this point, it’s really important to know that we’ve implemented a lot of safety measures to make sure that you can come in for those health visits,” Swift said.
Families can call a child’s health care provider to learn more about procedures and safety policies before going in for an appointment.
As communities take steps to prevent COVID-19, it’s also important to be proactive about keeping healthy on other fronts, May said.
“Complacency is our biggest enemy — complacency in protecting ourselves from COVID-19 [by] not wearing our masks, not washing our hands, not maintaining physical distancing, but also complacency in not getting our immunizations to prevent the routine diseases that are still around and can have outbreaks,” he said.
