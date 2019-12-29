With the end of a decade, the editors of the Bristol Herald Courier selected the top local news stories of the past 10 years — events which created the greatest impact on the residents of our region and, in many cases, changed the region’s landscape forever.

1. Region at epicenter of opioid addiction

Poverty, job loss, hopelessness: These three factors combined to fuel this region’s startling affinity for and ultimate addiction to supercharged prescription painkillers. The drugs — classified as opioids — were the prescription equivalent of time-release heroin but touted as non-addictive pain relief and became widely used and abused by this area’s population of out-of-work, disabled miners, farmers and former factory workers.

In 2017, East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were dubiously branded as part of the “epicenter” of southern Appalachia’s addiction to prescription medication. So-called “pill mills” operated virtually unchecked and those in need could — with very little effort — go shopping and fill one prescription after another.

Tennessee reported 1,304 opioid overdose deaths in 2018 — up from 1,268 in 2017 — and more than six million painkiller prescriptions in 2018. As a consequence, Tennessee reported more than 900 babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome in 2018 — with the highest rates in East Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

In 2014 and 2015, there were more than 225,000 opioid prescriptions filled in Sullivan — a county with a total population of 157,000, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. The number of prescriptions declined to 170,000 in 2018 but there were 58 drug overdose deaths.

In 2017, the Virginia Department of Health reported 58 drug overdose deaths in the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia, including four in Bristol, 10 in Wise County, nine in Buchanan County, eight in Tazewell County and six in Washington County. The region also had the state’s highest reported rate of NAS during 2018.

A study showed a fivefold increase in NAS cases from 2004 to 2014. Cases rose 11% from 2016 to 2017, from 741 cases in Virginia to 819.

Addiction issues are also blamed for widespread increases in property crimes, jail overcrowding and clogging area court systems.

Both state legislatures approved a series of bills to curb access to the medications, punish those who provided them in excess and offer treatment options. In addition, local governments joined class action lawsuits against drug makers.

Purdue Pharma, the company that made billions selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin, filed for bankruptcy in September 2019, days after reaching a tentative settlement with many of the state and local governments suing it over the toll of opioids.

The lawsuits assert that the company aggressively sold OxyContin as a drug with a low risk of addiction despite knowing that wasn’t true. Since OxyContin was introduced in 1996, addiction and overdoses have surged. In both 2017 and 2018, opioids were involved in more than 47,000 deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

2. Corruption scandal rocks BVU Authority, region

In the fall of 2013 the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into possible wrongdoing at BVU Authority, an independent entity from the city of Bristol Virginia since 2010, which provides water, sewer, power and [at that time] telecommunications services to the city and some adjoining areas.

By the time the dust all settled in 2016, the ensuing federal investigation sent nine former BVU executives, board members and vendors to prison, a state audit revealed millions of dollars were mishandled amid a massive lack of oversight, a legislative act restructured the authority board and U.S. District Judge James P. Jones labeled BVU as having a “culture of corruption.”

During 2015, BVU’s former CEO Wes Rosenbalm, two former BVU vice presidents, two former telecommunications contractors and former board members pleaded guilty to an array of charges and were sentenced to varying amounts of time in prison.

In the ensuing year those former board chairs, BVU’s former general counsel and former chief financial officer were all sentenced to prison.

In all, nine people were convicted and prison sentences totaled 143 months with more than $2.09 million in fines and restitution ordered.

Much of the fraudulent activity involved grant funds for the former OptiNet telecommunications division, which BVU successfully sold in August 2018.

3. Coal’s steady slide

Coal, once the economic engine of Southwest Virginia, was relegated to second-class status during the decade as demand plummeted, much of the market shifted to natural gas for power production and international competition weakened the U.S. position in steelmaking.

Total U.S. coal production dipped from more than 1 billion short tons in 2010 to 755 million short tons in 2018. While coal once provided for half of U.S. electricity production, that fell to 27% in 2018 and is forecast to continue declining as utilities rely on cheaper natural gas or seek more environmentally friendly alternatives.

A 2018 report the Appalachian Regional Commission identified competition from lower natural gas prices and regulations that have increased the cost of burning coal for electricity as some of the factors driving down coal demand.

Virginia ranked 15th nationally among 25 states that produce coal, with 15.1 million short tons in 2018.

In 2015, four publicly traded coal companies, including Bristol Virginia-based Alpha Natural Resources, the nation’s fourth largest producer — were all in bankruptcy.

More than 4,900 coal miners were employed in Virginia in 2013, but that number dipped to just fewer than 3,000 in 2018, according to the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy.

4. Merging health care systems

In 2014, Kingsport-based Wellmont Health System announced its board would entertain offers for a “strategic partner” to help the rural seven-hospital system weather the evolving, financially challenging health care landscape, including the Affordable Care Act, while operating in Tennessee and Virginia, states that — at that time — refused to expand Medicaid.

That partner was former rival Mountain States Health Alliance, which sought and received legislative approval to pursue the merger through Tennessee’s Certificate of Public Advantage — a state oversight mechanism designed to shield the monopoly from opposition by the Federal Trade Commission.

Both sides announced plans to merge in April 2015 then spent much of the next two years selling and refining the concept at town hall meetings, board gatherings and in the Virginia General Assembly, which passed similar legislation to Tennessee’s COPA law, since both operated multiple facilities in Virginia.

State approvals arrived in January 2018, and the two systems formally became Ballad Health on Feb. 1, 2018.

System officials committed to invest millions of dollars in public health and improved service through savings and efficiencies, but encountered immediate opposition to two of its first major moves. That October, Ballad announced plans to shutter the neonatal intensive care unit at Holston Valley Medical Center and shift those functions to its recently expanded Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City — some 25 miles away.

Despite opposition, the change was ultimately approved by Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey.

At the same time, Ballad said it would downgrade the trauma center capabilities of its Level I trauma center at the Kingsport hospital and the Level II facility at Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Those decisions generated a hailstorm of criticism, petitions, protests and a federal anti-trust lawsuit which was recently dismissed.

As part of the merger, Ballad also agreed to continue operating all of the rural hospitals for five years — despite low usage rates — and recently announced plans to make some operational changes at some facilities. Ballad is also involved in reestablishing a hospital in Lee County after Wellmont closed its former facility there.

5. Manufacturing jobs dwindling in region

The Twin City region’s manufacturing economy suffered several substantial departures during the decade, including the closure of longtime air conditioning component maker Bristol Compressors in 2018.

When it closed in late 2018, idling 470 workers, Bristol Compressors was the largest private employer in Washington County. But the massive plant in the Bristol-Washington County Industrial Park once had about 2,000 workers in the early 2000s.

The shutdown, which was unexpected by the workforce and area officials, was the latest in a series of setbacks for the region. Among the others:

» Ball Corp. closed its Bristol Virginia manufacturing plant in 2016, idling 230.

» Sandvik Mining and Construction closed its Bristol, Virginia plant in 2016 and shifted production to Mexico, laying off 70 workers.

» Exide Technologies closed its battery making plant in Bristol, Tennessee in 2013, the final step in phasing out the plant, which began in 2011. The facility once employed 800, but jobs were phased out over time. The company announced in 2014 it planned to reopen and hire about 40 people but then withdrew those plans.

» Merrilat closed two furniture component plants in Smyth County in 2012, idling nearly 300 workers.

6. The Pinnacle vs. The Falls

In August 2012, the cities of Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia held startlingly similar news conferences to announce startlingly similar plans for substantial commercial center development projects just five miles apart of along Interstate 81.

Both were buoyed by general sales tax considerations to the developer, and both promised to raise the Twin City’s historically lowly retail shopping profile to regional impact levels. Seven years later, one has met or exceeded its potential with future development looming, while the other remains half-full with only a handful of new tenants expected. Despite any geographic similarities, their paths couldn’t have been more divergent.

After months of site preparation work at The Pinnacle off I-81’s Exit 74, just inside the Tennessee line, the massive Bass Pro Shops was the first anchor store to open in August 2014. Belk and the first wave of shops soon followed, and construction has never stopped.

The Pinnacle, driven by Bristol entrepreneur Steve Johnson of Johnson Commercial Development, now boasts more than 1 million square feet of shopping, dining and entertainment options, including retail giants Bass Pro Shops, Marshall’s and nearly 50 others. There is also a 12-screen cinema complex, bowling alley and trampoline park, Car Max and about 20 dining options from fast food to sit-down.

A new Best Buy — which will shutter smaller stores in Washington County, Virginia, and Kingsport, is to open in early 2020 along with a new Waffle House. Some of the tenants are exclusive to the region, while a number shifted to Bristol from the former Fort Henry Mall or the now-shuttered Bristol Mall.

The tale of The Falls has been far different. The city has led and financed the development effort from the get-go, with different iterations of City Councils approving more than $50 million in bond borrowing to acquire the land, prepare the site for development and incentivize construction of primary anchor Cabela’s — once a publicly traded competitor of Bass Pro that was later acquired by them.

The city also oversaw issuance of more than $30 million in revenue bonds to build the initial round of tenants, which included Lowe’s Home Improvement, a Sheetz convenience store and a Zaxby’s restaurant.

But the project was fraught with obstacles. It took two years and two tries, plus intervention from former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, to sufficiently modify the state tax code to allow The Falls to compete with its Tennessee neighbor. The city had to agree to make a seven-year series of payments to Washington County, Virginia, to allow the Lowe’s to move and avoid a lawsuit from the county. The city was sued by a local business owner but won that case.

Along the way two original tenants backed out because the process — including site work that involved bringing down a mountain and relocating a cellular tower — took too long. Other developers have brought some projects to the center, which now claims 10 total tenants, including an Aldi grocery store and Hobby Lobby. A new Planet Fitness is to open in 2020.

Designed to offset the loss of Bristol Mall tax revenues and jobs, income from The Falls still comes up short of the costs required to establish it.

7. Virginia Intermont’s slow demise

Virginia Intermont College, long a fixture along Moore Street with its stately brick buildings and tree-lined campus, closed forever in May 2014, a victim of lost accreditation, financial collapse and diminished enrollment.

The 130-year-old private school’s death was slow and painful and included years of desperate fundraising; cost-cutting; issues with its accrediting agency, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges; and an inability to acquire the financial resources to remain solvent.

Enrollment, which once peaked at nearly 2,000 students, declined to a couple hundred in its final years.

Many of VI’s accreditation issues centered on that lack of financial stability. Eventually SACS-COC announced it was withdrawing accreditation and a last-ditch effort to merge with a Florida school failed.

Faculty members taught the final months without compensation, and the board of trustees was unable to raise enough money to satisfy the school’s creditors. The campus was eventually sold at auction to a Chinese firm that is now proceeding with plans to establish Virginia Business College in some of the former VI buildings.

8. Fixing Boone Dam a yearslong process

The second half of the decade will forever be known for the diminished state of Boone Lake, the 4,400-acre reservoir in Sullivan and Washington counties in Tennessee.

In October 2014, the Tennessee Valley Authority lowered lake levels to winter pool levels and began a seven-year, $450 million effort to repair water leaks at Boone Dam, near Tri-Cities Airport.

TVA officials determined the earthen embankment of the dam required a composite seepage barrier, or a cutoff wall, under the embankment and grouting — injecting a mixture of rock, cement and water — to stop seepage.

Work began in 2015 and is forecast to be completed by May 2021. The lake is expected to return to normal levels in July 2022. The reason for the 14-month delay between the completion of construction and when the lake will return to full summer pool is for testing of the wall and restoration of the dam area.

Reduced lake levels impacted recreation on and around the water as well as many businesses that operate along the shoreline.

TVA has worked to reduce overgrowth by trees and other vegetation along the lakebed, fearing it could pose dangers for boaters once the lake returns to full pool.

9. Hotels, museum boost downtown

The downtown Bristol revitalization that began in the first decade of the 21st century shifted into another gear during the past six years with the construction and opening of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the announcement and ultimate opening of The Bristol Hotel, progress on two other downtown hotels and continued interest in attracting passenger rail service.

The $11 million BCM Museum opened in August 2014, following a nearly 10-year fundraising campaign and about two years of construction. It has since attracted visitors from all 50 states and multiple foreign countries, including many music industry luminaries. The state-of-the-art facility depicts details of the 1927 Bristol Sessions recordings, its impacts on other forms of music and the region’s other influencers, including “Tennessee Ernie” Ford and Ralph Stanley.

The Bristol Hotel formally opened in November 2018 and in just over a year has been recognized as being among the best designed and most exciting new hotels in the world by a number of travel industry publications.

A short distance away, work continues on the Sessions Hotel, a music-themed boutique hotel planned for the 800 block of State Street that is now forecast to open in 2020. Across the state line in Tennessee, work is underway on the Tenneva Hotel, a Holiday Inn property taking shape near the Bristol Chamber of Commerce.

In addition, the Twin City’s passenger rail coalition continues to promote the idea of extending Amtrak service to and through Bristol, as a key to continued downtown redevelopment.

10. Turning a casino dream to reality

Two well-known Twin City business leaders put forth a stunning proposal in August 2018, offering to convert the vacant Bristol Mall into a resort and gaming casino. There was but one catch: Casino gambling isn’t legal in Virginia.

The movement gained traction that fall when Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Galax, and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, agreed to carry unique legislation that would empower the General Assembly to permit gaming in communities where it was approved by public referendums.

The proposed Bristol Resort and Casino was forecast to create 2,000 new jobs in the first year and over 5,000 within seven years, while generating millions of dollars in tax revenues for the state, region and city.

The legislation that emerged in 2019 authorized a study, which found the Bristol casino and others like it could be financially viable in Virginia. In fall 2019, Hard Rock International announced it would manage a Bristol casino.

The developers are seeking no financial support from the state or city, just a green light to begin development on a center expected to have a luxury hotel, family recreation space, shopping, dining and entertainment plus meeting space for business and conventions.

The issue returns to the General Assembly in 2020.