ABINGDON, Va. — A few travelers on Interstate 81 near Exit 13 suffered flat tires after running into debris from a bridge Thursday morning, authorities said.
The Virginia State Police were alerted at 10:22 a.m. that at least five vehicles struck debris in the road, which flattened their tires, according to spokeswoman Corinne Geller. State Police notified the Virginia Department of Transportation to help identify where the debris came from, Geller added.
Jenny O’Quinn, VDOT communications manager, said crews were immediately dispatched to the scene.
A gap opening up in a seam in the concrete bridge could be seen.
O’Quinn said temporary repairs to the pavement were completed. A bridge inspector reviewed the structure and found it to be sound. Permanent pavement repairs were scheduled to take place last night, she added.
VDOT will continue to monitor the area and will partner with police and emergency service providers for any additional needs, O’Quinn said.