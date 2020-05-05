BRISTOL, Va. — May 12 is the final day to submit an application for an absentee ballot by mail for the upcoming May 19 general election, originally set for May 5.

To vote in the city of Bristol general election, people must reside within the city limits and be a registered city voter. Residents may contact the city registrar for an application or go online to vote.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m., on May 12.

Drive-thru absentee voting will continue at City Hall through May 16. The Bristol office of elections will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. A valid form of photo identification is required when voting in person.

