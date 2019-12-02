Only four days remain until the application deadline for tnAchieves mentors, and 1,678 are still needed across Tennessee, which includes 53 in Sullivan County, according to a news release.
The organization is a partner to the Tennessee Promise scholarship in 90 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. It seeks to increase higher education opportunities for high school students in the state by providing last-dollar scholarships with mentor guidance, according to its website. Mentors provide reminders, serve as resources and offer encouragement for students as students work to achieve college success, the release states. Mentoring requires a commitment of one hour per month.
Potential mentors must be 21, are subject to a background check and must complete a one-hour training session. For more information, visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply. Applications will be accepted through Friday.
