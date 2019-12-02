Only four days remain until the application deadline for tnAchieves mentors, and 1,678 are still needed across Tennessee, which includes 53 in Sullivan County, according to a news release.

The organization is a partner to the Tennessee Promise scholarship in 90 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. It seeks to increase higher education opportunities for high school students in the state by providing last-dollar scholarships with mentor guidance, according to its website. Mentors provide reminders, serve as resources and offer encouragement for students as students work to achieve college success, the release states. Mentoring requires a commitment of one hour per month.

Potential mentors must be 21, are subject to a background check and must complete a one-hour training session. For more information, visit www.tnAchieves.org/mentors/apply. Applications will be accepted through Friday.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments