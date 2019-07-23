Several days of heavy precipitation dissipated Tuesday, but not before several inches of rain fell in the Mountain Empire.
The National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, had issued a flash flood watch for the entire region. It ended Tuesday afternoon.
Rainfall totals varied across the region, according to the NWS.
Over a 24-hour period ending Tuesday morning, 1.08 inches of rainfall was reported at Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville while Bristol received about 1.55 inches.
Higher amounts of rainfall were reported in the Kingsport and Bloomingdale area, where some minor flooding was reported. Kingsport emergency personnel assisted stranded motorists after more than 2 inches of rain fell in the city.
About .71 inches of rain fell in the city of Norton. In Gate City, about 2.21 inches of rainfall was reported and 2.33 inches fell in Lebanon. Interestingly, Hansonville, which is less than 10 miles from Lebanon, received only .36 inches of rain, the NWS reported.
Anywhere from an inch to 2 inches of rain was reported in Washington County, Virginia.
Theresa Kingsley-Varble, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said she received one report of some flooding on Federal Road. The Virginia Department of Transportation was able to clear the road by Tuesday afternoon, she said.
No flooding was reported in the Twin City.
“Luckily, we have been spared from the extreme rainfall,” Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said. “No problems to report.”
After days of rainfall, the NWS is forecasting sunny skies today and a high of 77 in Bristol. Tonight’s low is expected to dip down to 56. The sun will remain in the forecast through early next week, the NWS said. High temperatures are expected to remain in the low 80s.