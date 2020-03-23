MARCH

» Barter Theatre in Abingdon has postponed the opening of “Macbeth,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” and “Peter Pan,” which were originally scheduled for March 26, April 2 and April 7 respectively.

» The Poetry Society to Tennessee, Northeast Chapter has canceled the March 28 and the April 25 meetings.

» The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Service scheduled for March 29 has been postponed. A future date has not been set, but those interested can continue to register at 423-335-6882. All registrants will be notified when the new date is set.

» Friends of Southwest Virginia has postponed all public meetings, including the 2020 Spring Break Blitz. The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace will continue operations on limited hours (Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11a.m.-3 p.m.) and with all large events, meetings and programming cancelled until April 11.

» The Haven of Rest Rescue Mission will close its pantry and nightly dinners after Friday, March 20.

» The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education has cancelled its meeting scheduled for March 23.

» Bristol Tennessee City Council has cancelled its work session meeting scheduled for March 24.

» The Bristol Tennessee Housing & Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has cancelled its meeting scheduled for March 25.

» The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will temporarily close to the public through March 30.

» The YMCA of Bristol is closed through March 30.

» Bristol Public Library will be closed from March 18 to March 31.

» Washington County Virginia Public Library branches is closed through March 31.

» All Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation programming, including senior adult trips, instructor-led classes and special events, are canceled until further notice. Efforts will be made to reschedule programming later and participant fees will be refunded.

» Driving schools conducted by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department have also been canceled for the remainder of March.

» Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray will close to the public from Wednesday to March 31.

» The 2020 Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities Race for the Cure has been converted into a virtual race, which will start March 30 and end April 18.

 

APRIL

» Showings of the Dolly Parton documentary “The Library that Dolly Built” scheduled April 2 at Marquee Cinemas Pinnacle 12 in Bristol have been postponed.

» Bristol Tennessee Citizen’s Police Academy, scheduled for April 6, is canceled.

» United Way of Southwest Virginia is postponing the Impact Awards celebration scheduled for April 7.

» Bristol Motor Speedway’s race weekend April 5 has been postponed as NASCAR announced Monday it is canceling all NASCAR vents through May 3.

» Auditions for the June production of The Sound of Music have been moved to April 18, 19, and 20 and times and details are at www.TheatreBristol.org/audition. Those interested are urged to follow the Theatre Bristol Facebook for any last minute updates.

» The Washington County Board of Supervisors budget work sessions are delayed until at least April 14.

» “Elvis Extravaganza”: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, has been postponed until April 18.

» The Earth Day Celebration on April 18 in Abingdon has been canceled.

» The 2020 Honaker Redbud Festival, scheduled for April 18-19 has been cancelled in keeping with the requirements set forth in Virginia’s State of Emergency declaration. It will not be re-scheduled.

 

MAY

» Trail Days in Damascus scheduled for May 15-17, has been canceled for 2020. The town does not plan to reschedule for later this year.

 

ONGOING CHANGES:

» Theatre Bristol has postponed its productions of Real Heroes with River's Way and Jack and the Beanstalk. New dates to be announced.

» Moutain Sports Ltd. is limiting hours from 10-6, offering curb side pick up, as well as limiting customers in the store at a time. 

» Eastman Credit Union will only be doing business through the branch drive-thrus until further notice. Most branches will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. However, the drive-through at Ravine Branch in Kingsport and Valley Street Branch in Abingdon will be open 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

» The pre-security restaurant at Tri-Cities Airport is closed until further notice. The airport says grab-and-go food will still be available post-security.

