MARCH
» Barter Theatre in Abingdon has postponed the opening of “Macbeth,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” and “Peter Pan,” which were originally scheduled for March 26, April 2 and April 7 respectively.
» The Poetry Society to Tennessee, Northeast Chapter has canceled the March 28 and the April 25 meetings.
» The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Service scheduled for March 29 has been postponed. A future date has not been set, but those interested can continue to register at 423-335-6882. All registrants will be notified when the new date is set.
» Friends of Southwest Virginia has postponed all public meetings, including the 2020 Spring Break Blitz. The Southwest Virginia Cultural Center & Marketplace will continue operations on limited hours (Monday – Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 11a.m.-3 p.m.) and with all large events, meetings and programming cancelled until April 11.
» The Haven of Rest Rescue Mission will close its pantry and nightly dinners after Friday, March 20.
» The Bristol Tennessee Board of Education has cancelled its meeting scheduled for March 23.
» Bristol Tennessee City Council has cancelled its work session meeting scheduled for March 24.
» The Bristol Tennessee Housing & Redevelopment Authority Board of Commissioners meeting has cancelled its meeting scheduled for March 25.
» The Birthplace of Country Music Museum will temporarily close to the public through March 30.
» The YMCA of Bristol is closed through March 30.
» Bristol Public Library will be closed from March 18 to March 31.
» Washington County Virginia Public Library branches is closed through March 31.
» All Bristol Tennessee Department of Parks and Recreation programming, including senior adult trips, instructor-led classes and special events, are canceled until further notice. Efforts will be made to reschedule programming later and participant fees will be refunded.
» Driving schools conducted by the Bristol Tennessee Police Department have also been canceled for the remainder of March.
» Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray will close to the public from Wednesday to March 31.
» The 2020 Susan G. Komen Tri-Cities Race for the Cure has been converted into a virtual race, which will start March 30 and end April 18.
» Starting March 23, Workout Anytime-Bristol will be closed for 30 days.
» Washington County Virginia Public Schools Kindergarten Registration, scheduled for March 31 has been canceled. Parents may preregister for Fall 2020 kindergarten on the school system's website, wcs.k12.va.us. Parents can also call 276-739-3000 for more information.
APRIL
» The Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy's (DMME) Big Stone Gap and Lebanon offices will limit office hours beginning Tuesday, March 31 through April 30. The agency requests that customers first use online services for payments or call to make a credit card payment. For customers that do not have that option, we will receive and receipt those payments on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Certifications needing renewed will be extended through April 30. Coal miners and companies needing proof of certifications can find those on our website by searching their name. Coal and gas companies needing to make payments should do so through DMME’s accompanying e-forms systems. If you do not have access to your e-forms, please request a username and password.
» Showings of the Dolly Parton documentary “The Library that Dolly Built” scheduled April 2 at Marquee Cinemas Pinnacle 12 in Bristol have been postponed.
» Bristol Tennessee Citizen’s Police Academy, scheduled for April 6, is canceled.
» United Way of Southwest Virginia is postponing the Impact Awards celebration scheduled for April 7.
» Bristol Motor Speedway’s race weekend April 5 has been postponed as NASCAR announced Monday it is canceling all NASCAR vents through May 3.
» Auditions for the June production of The Sound of Music have been moved to April 18, 19, and 20 and times and details are at www.TheatreBristol.org/audition. Those interested are urged to follow the Theatre Bristol Facebook for any last minute updates.
» The Washington County Board of Supervisors budget work sessions are delayed until at least April 14.
» “Elvis Extravaganza”: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, has been postponed until April 18.
» The Earth Day Celebration on April 18 in Abingdon has been canceled.
» The 2020 Honaker Redbud Festival, scheduled for April 18-19 has been cancelled in keeping with the requirements set forth in Virginia’s State of Emergency declaration. It will not be re-scheduled.
MAY
» Trail Days in Damascus scheduled for May 15-17, has been canceled for 2020. The town does not plan to reschedule for later this year.
ONGOING CHANGES:
» People Incorporated has closed their 11 Head Start centers and one daycar. Head Starts and the Child Development Center in Clintwood will remain closed through the end of the academic year. All other agency services remain available. Offices in Abingdon, Bristol, Grundy, Lebanon, Manassas and Woodstock are closed for the foreseeable future as employees telework from home. Clients who do not have access to a phone may contact People Incorporated on a phone in the front lobby of the Thayer Building office located at 1173 West Main Street in Abingdon. The lobby is open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every weekday. Clients are encouraged to call the mainline at 276-623-9000 and will be transferred to the appropriate staff. Clients may also email the agency at info@peopleinc.net.
» The Bristol Public Library will be following Gov. Northam’s order to remain closed until April 24. If library patrons have items checked out they will automatically be renewed until the threat has passed and the library reopens. There will be no fines. The library staff will be monitoring email, so if you have any questions please email us at reference@bristol-library.org.
» The staff of First Tennessee Development District will continue to work remotely through the week of April 3. The FTDD Offices will reopen April 6, should the circumstances warrant. Through April 3, the FTDD Offices, located at 3211 N. Roan Street in Johnson City will remain closed to all except essential personnel. All District programs and public health services such CHOICES, CREVAA, Information & Assistance, Options Counseling and Meals for Seniors will continue to operate and staff have the capability to work remotely. Preparations over the last week have ensured the District is able to meet the needs of every community across Northeast Tennessee.
» Theatre Bristol has postponed its productions of Real Heroes with River's Way and Jack and the Beanstalk. New dates to be announced.
» Moutain Sports Ltd. is limiting hours from 10-6, offering curb side pick up, as well as limiting customers in the store at a time.
» Eastman Credit Union will only be doing business through the branch drive-thrus until further notice. Most branches will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. However, the drive-through at Ravine Branch in Kingsport and Valley Street Branch in Abingdon will be open 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
» The pre-security restaurant at Tri-Cities Airport is closed until further notice. The airport says grab-and-go food will still be available post-security.
