Data looks at number of people hit by vehicles last year in Mountain Empire

One of the busiest roads in Southwest Virginia ranks among the worst in the state when it comes to the number of pedestrians fatally struck by vehicles, according to Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles data.

The section of U.S. Highway 11 in Washington County, where three people have been killed in the last five years, is tied for second, data shows. Only Jefferson Avenue in Newport News, with seven, had more. Three were also killed on South Street in Front Royal, Southbound Route 288 in Goochland County and Chamberlayne Avenue in Richmond.

In January, the states of Virginia and Tennessee released data regarding people being hit by vehicles. In Virginia, the data shows that two more people were struck and injured in 2019 by a vehicle in the counties and cities of Southwest Virginia than the year before, according to the state’s DMV.

Last year, a total of 24 people were injured or killed in far Southwest Virginia, data shows. In 2018, 22 people were hit, but there were 25 in 2017, 24 in 2016 and a peak of 31 in 2015.

Highway 11 in Washington County is traveled by between 5,000 and 22,000 people daily, according to Department of Transportation data. So why is the road, also known as Lee Highway, so dangerous for pedestrians?

“Lee Highway is very poorly lit with lights so it makes seeing pedestrians very difficult for drivers, especially in weather conditions,” said Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.

The speed limit on several sections of Highway 11 is 55 miles per hour, and Andis said that makes it difficult for drivers to correct during wet conditions or in congested traffic.

“Things people can do if they have to walk near Lee Highway is don’t walk on the pavement, walk as far away from pavement as possible, walk facing traffic so you can react to drivers, wear bright or reflective clothing, and carry a light if after dark to be more visible,” Andis said.

The sheriff asks that drivers slow down during inclement weather and not be distracted by cell phones and eating.

Revealing data

Data shows that the city of Bristol, Virginia saw a drop in the number of people being hit by vehicles from 2018 to 2019. Four people were hit in 2019, but five people were hit in both 2018 and 2017. Three were hit in 2016 and five were hit in 2015, data shows.

Bristol’s 2019 data shows that four people were injured, and none were killed. However, the city Police Department said one person was hit and killed by a vehicle in November on Meadow Drive. A DMV spokeswoman said the crash was submitted to the department as an injury crash, but the 2019 data is preliminary. Police Sgt. Steve Crawford said he’s waiting on forensic reports as he continues to investigate the death.

Other Bristol, Virginia crashes occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, State Street and Piedmont Avenue.

Six people were struck last year in Washington County, one more than in both 2018 and 2017. The county’s data includes a Barter Theatre usher who was struck and killed while crossing Main Street, or Highway 11, in November. Just a month later, another person was struck and injured in the same spot.

More Information Number of people hit by vehicle in Mountain Empire in 2019 Bristol: 4 injured* Norton: 0 injured Buchanan County: 1 injured Dickenson County: 2 injured Lee County: 3 injured Russell County: 3 injured, 1 killed Scott County: 0 injured Smyth County: 2 injured, 1 killed Tazewell County: 1 injured Washington County: 5 injured, 1 killed Wise County: 2 injured Sullivan County, Tennessee: 9 injured, 5 killed *Based on preliminary data, does not include fatality on Meadow Drive in November

Following those incidents in front of the Barter, the town and the theater are working to make the crossing safer, possibly by adding lighting.

Six people were struck in Washington County in 2016 and seven in 2015, data shows.

In Southwest Virginia, there were decreases in the number hit by vehicles in Wise, Tazewell and Buchanan counties, as well as the city of Norton.

In Lee County, three people were struck by vehicles in 2019, compared with one in 2018 and two in 2017.

Elsewhere, Dickenson, Russell and Smyth counties saw a slight increase in pedestrians being hit by vehicles. Two people were hit in Dickenson, four in Russell and three in Smyth in 2019.

Scott County hasn’t had a crash involving a pedestrian since 2016.

A small decrease in pedestrian deaths was reported statewide in 2019. Data shows that 120 people were killed in Virginia compared to 123 in 2018. The data shows there were more people killed in 2018 than each of the previous 10 years. In 2017, 114 were killed and there were 121 in 2016.

Some people blame elderly drivers for causing accidents, Capital News Service said. But 25% of the motorists involved in traffic accidents that killed pedestrians across Virginia since 2013 were in their 20s — and half of them were younger than 40. About 22% of the drivers involved in pedestrian fatalities were 60 and older.

Pedestrians killed in traffic accidents in Virginia since 2013 have ranged in age from infants to 96. About a third of the victims were younger than 30; slightly over a third in their 40s and 50s; and the rest 60 or older.

The Tennessee Department of Safety reports that 14 pedestrians were struck by vehicles in Sullivan County in 2019, compared with 20 in 2018, 22 each in 2017 and 2016. A total of 1,559 pedestrians were struck in the state in 2019.

Five people were killed in 2019 in Sullivan County. Data shows fatal crashes involving pedestrians occurred on V.I. Ranch Road, U.S. Highway 11W, state Route 36, Stone Drive and Interstate 26. Others involving only injuries occurred on Hill Street in Bristol and state Route 394 in Blountville.

Walking in Bristol

Local officials say pedestrian safety is one of the biggest issues in the region.

“Transportation and pedestrian safety has been an important issue for me,” said Bristol Virginia Mayor Neal Osborne. “The thing I hear the most is we need more sidewalks, and I agree.”

In the city, Osborne said there’s a need for sidewalks between Johnson Court to Exit 5 at Interstate 81. There’s currently a plan to develop a shared-use path along Lee Highway. The mayor said the plan is for the path to connect Sugar Hollow Park to Virginia High School.

There are also plans to use community development funds for sidewalks in the Kingtown neighborhood.

Bristol Chamber President and CEO Beth Rhinehart said she often hears about walkability issues in the Twin City, particularly the need for sidewalks in parts of both cities.

Currently, the State Street and U.S. Highway 11E intersection is challenging, Rhinehart said. Two new hotels that are currently under construction could potentially cause more challenges for pedestrians, particularly for those who want to walk from the new Holiday Inn Express in Tennessee to downtown.

In Bristol, Tennessee, Mayor Margaret Feierabend said the downtown area is more pedestrian-friendly than other parts of the city. In recent years, safety improvements have been made on State Street, she said.

Currently, major sidewalk projects are in the works on Virginia Avenue and Bluff City Highway, she said. The Virginia Avenue project stretches from Cedar Street to the Bristol housing complex near Hazelwood Street. The Bluff City Highway project will connect one sidewalk at Tennessee High School to Lavinder Lane.

“Younger and older people are looking for communities where they can walk,” said Feierabend.

But the mayor noted that many city neighborhoods, such as her neighborhood off Volunteer Parkway, have no sidewalks. She estimated that the city is about 30 percent walkable.

The city of Bristol, Tennessee, has a 26 walk score and Bristol, Virginia has a 30, according to walkscore.com. The site describes both cities as car-dependent communities.

Improvements in Bristol

On the Virginia side of Bristol, the city has undertaken a few pedestrian safety improvements in recent years, according to Jay Detrick, the transportation planner.

The conversion of Cumberland Street from four lanes to two allowed the city to make it more pedestrian-friendly, Detrick said. The city constructed bulb-outs, or traffic-calming curb extensions, at the intersections of Moore and Lee streets and installed crosswalks. A bulb-out was also constructed on Piedmont at Cumberland.

Detrick also noted the construction of a new crosswalk and pedestrian refuge island on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in front of the Bristol train station. Crosswalks have also been added at the intersection of Lee and State streets, he said.

New Americans with Disabilities Act-compatible sidewalks, which must be at least 36 inches wide, have been added at the intersection of Moore Street, Oakview Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The widening of Lee Highway from Island Road to Alexis Drive and from Clear Creek Road to the city limits also included a shared-use path, which allows walkers, bicyclists and others to share a path.

Construction of an ADA-accessible ramp and sidewalk from the city parking lot on Goode Street to State Street, next to the new Sessions Hotel, is currently in the works. Other future pedestrian-friendly improvements include signal heads at the intersection of Piedmont Avenue and State Street and a traffic signal upgrade and pedestrian signals at Euclid Avenue and Bob Morrison Boulevard.

A section of sidewalk will be constructed on Lee Highway from Clover Lane to Overhill Road.

Detrick noted that there is not enough funding to complete the Lee Highway shared-use path, yet, but the city is applying for funding in stages. The city has applied for funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation.

“The ultimate goal of the city in this area is to have an uninterrupted pedestrian facility [sidewalks] from Sugar Hollow to downtown,” Detrick said.

In Bristol, Tennessee, the city is currently replacing sidewalks on Kentucky Avenue between Ash Street and Cypress Street. Public Services Manager Wes Ritchie said a Safe Routes to School grant has been used to fund new sidewalks on Maryland Avenue between Maple Street and East Cedar Street.

A construction contract for the Virginia Avenue pedestrian improvements project, noted by Feierabend, has been awarded and is expected to start in March 2020. The Bluff City project, which will add sidewalk to the north side of the roadway, is currently in the design phase, Ritchie said.

Sidewalk will also be added to East Cedar Street from 5th Street to King College Road. The city is waiting on the Tennessee Department of Transportation to provide a notice to proceed to bid, Ritchie said.

The city also recently completed an upgrade of school zone and pedestrian signs from the yellow signs to a brighter, more conspicuous strong yellow-green sign, Ritchie said.

Ritchie also noted that the city recently refreshed 14,000 feet of existing sidewalk on Volunteer Parkway, West State Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.