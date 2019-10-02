A number of trails are being planned near the Dante community in Russell County with the help of a $269,000 grant as part of an initiative to redevelop former mining sites.
The project features a series of ATV, biking and walking trails and the reclamation of two abandoned mine portals in Dante, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy. The grant is part of the Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program, for which DMME received $10 million in federal funds to administer.
“Because of the AML Pilot Program dollars awarded to us through DMME, the Arty Lee property will once again be developable property, and the county will not have a blighted and potentially dangerous property to insure,” said Russell County Board of Supervisors member Lou Wallace. “I’m grateful to all those who chose our project and to the community volunteers who have stepped up to make a difference.”
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality also awarded a $215,000 brownfields assistance grant for redevelopment at the Arty Lee School property earlier this year.
Trails supported with the grant are part of a larger effort to boost tourism in Dante, a former coal town.
“We realize and know that what once was is no more, but the new opportunities that lay ahead can truly become a reality — they can because of determined citizens who won’t give up,” Wallace said at an event Wednesday morning at the Dante Community Center, where DMME officials and U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, presented a check to local leaders.
Dante’s project was one of 10 economic development projects in Southwest Virginia selected as part of the Abandoned Mine Land Pilot Program. The U.S. Department of Treasury provided $10 million to DMME for this current round of projects, which also included $500,000 for a solar project in Wise County.
“The work has just started,” Butch Lambert, deputy director of DMME, said Wednesday about how the funds are just the beginning of a process toward completing a project.
