ABINGDON, Va. — An 86-year-old Damascus, Virginia woman has been charged for striking a pedestrian with her vehicle, according to the Abingdon Police Department.
Barbara M. Hockett was traveling eastbound on West Main Street when she failed to yield for pedestrians in the crosswalk outside Barter Theatre causing them to take evasive action to avoid the vehicle, according to a news release from Abingdon police. One of the pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries after being was struck by Hockett's car and was transported to a local hospital.
Hockett is charged with driving on a suspended license and failure to yield for pedestrians.
The incident was the second time in less than a month that a person was struck by a vehicle in front of the Barter Theatre.
The Abingdon Police Department provided some safety tips for pedestrians and motorists:
• Always cross at marked crosswalks;
• Be sure to push the crosswalk button, if the crossing is equipped with one, and wait for your signal to cross;
• If a crosswalk is unavailable, be sure to find a well-lit spot on the road to cross and wait for a long enough gap in traffic to make it safely across the street;
• Stay on sidewalks whenever possible. If there are no sidewalks, walk on the far side of the road facing traffic;
• Obey pedestrian signs and signals and look left-right-left to make sure the road is clear in both directions before crossing;
• Make eye contact with drivers of stopped or slowing vehicles to be sure they see you before you cross;
• Avoid dark clothes, especially at night, that may blend with the streetscape;
• Look before walking past stopped vehicles;
• Expect pedestrians to appear where they are not supposed to;
• Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks and at intersections;
• Be prepared to stop at all marked crosswalks;
• Come to a complete stop if pedestrians are crossing or preparing to cross;
• Allow enough room between your vehicle and the crosswalk so other drivers can see the pedestrians you have stopped for;
• Limit distractions while driving, such as eating, smoking and using a cell phone.
