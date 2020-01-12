Hours

» The Damascus Diner is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays, except for Wednesdays, when it closes during the winter months, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.

» Beginning in March, the diner will remain open Wednesdays and operate 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays.