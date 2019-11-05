ABINGDON, Va. — Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh S. Cumbow was elected to a second term Tuesday, defeating Nicole Price for a second time.
Cumbow was first elected to office in 2015. Price was the county’s commonwealth’s attorney from 2011-2015.
Cumbow, a Democrat, received 9,174 votes compared to 7,754 votes for Price, the Republican, according to unofficial results late Tuesday.
“I’m happy with my results,” 44-year-old Cumbow said at a Washington County Democratic Party event in Abingdon. “I won by more than I did four years ago.”
The prosecutor said he made good on his original campaign promises, such as trying important cases in court, maintaining a regular case load, reestablishing a good working relationship between the commonwealth’s attorney and the law enforcement community and establishing a larger public and community presence.
“We have overwhelming support from law enforcement,” said Cumbow, who added that he’ll continue to support the drug court.
Cumbow, who resides in Abingdon with his family, said he also helped expand the county’s drug court program and signed on to the Holston River Regional Task Force to tackle drug problems.
Prior to serving as commonwealth’s attorney, Cumbow was a law partner with Joseph P. Johnson Jr. from 2005-2015. From 2002-2005, he was an associate at Johnson and Johnson, P.C. He graduated from Virginia Tech with a bachelor of arts in history and from T.C. Williams School of Law at the University of Richmond in 2002 with a law degree.
Earlier this year, Cumbow began prosecuting the triple-murder case against James Michael Wright in the Mendota community. The prosecutor said Tuesday that it is currently the biggest case.
“It’s very, very important,” Cumbow said.
Price, 50, of Washington County, is currently in private practice and has served as a special prosecutor in Southwest Virginia.
