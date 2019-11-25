Teresa Kath showed off art pieces Monday night while customers browsed A Work of Art Gallery & Gifts during downtown Bristol's annual Holiday Open House.
“We've already increased our foot traffic,” said Kath, 60, of Bristol, Virginia, as she represented this co-op of 34 artists on the Tennessee side of State Street.
“It's probably triple what we normally see in a day — just for this,” said Kath. “It's a lot of new people, so it's great for them to come in and see what kind of gifts we have.”
Besides paintings, Kath said the gallery offers “little gifts, cards, Christmas cards, pottery, jewelry — many other things.”
Across the street at Grand Antiques, Bill Steele welcomed visitors at the front desk during the Holiday Open House.
“It gives us a chance to meet a lot of people that just come downtown at the start of the holiday season," said Steele, 75, a resident of Church Hill, Tennessee, and a vendor at Grand Antiques.
Linda Karlsson served chips and salsa with cookies at Grand Antiques.
“And it's fun to meet the people and just give them something that they're going to enjoy,” said Karlsson, who lives in Bristol, Tennessee. “We're just hoping everybody is going to have a great time.”
Just a few doors away, Charlene Baker, of Bristol, Tennessee, stood outside Bristol Ballet just as nightfall came to State Street.
Here, Baker’s 10-year-old daughter, Callalisa Baker, demonstrated her balance as a dancer for an upcoming performance of “The Nutcracker.” A student at Fairmount Elementary School, Callalisa Baker danced inside the window of Bristol Ballet.
“She's been at the ballet since she was 4,” Charlene Baker said. “So this is the first year that she's getting to be in the window. So, that's a milestone.”
Baker smiled while also soaking up the festive cheer on State Street.
“I think it's always cool when a community does something in unison, especially in the downtown,” said Baker, the communications manager for the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. “They come together, and families can come and gather downtown. I think that's what's special about Bristol in general. We have a really exciting downtown community with a lot of growth over the last decade or so.”
