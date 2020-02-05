BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County Schools will be closed for the remainder of the week due to widespread illness among students, teachers, administrators and bus drivers.

The district announced it’s canceling classes on Thursday and Friday in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Schools were first closed Tuesday due to high illness rates and because teacher absences exceeded the number of available substitutes.

In total, students will have four days off this week because the district was out of session Wednesday for parent-teacher conferences.

About 60 teachers called out sick Wednesday, said David Cox, director of schools.

“It really has just kind of reached a critical point where we don’t have enough staff who are well for students to have meaningful learning,” Cox said. “Hopefully, by closing the rest of the week and encouraging people to stay home, then that will allow time for this to pass through.”

Flu, strep and stomach bugs are among the illnesses the district has seen, Cox said. Custodial staff has been at work cleaning school facilities.

