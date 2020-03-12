SCHOOLS:
Public Elementary/Middle/High schools
Bristol Virginia City Schools: Closed March 18 for staff planning on how to move forward.
Colleges
The University of Virginia's College at Wise: Online-only classes from March 23-April 5 (with possibility of change continuing through the end of the semester).
Emory & Henry College: E&H has extended Spring Break through March 30.
EVENTS:
-- Health Wagon health fairs for March 12 & 13 in Wise County have been cancelled.
-- Bristol Motor Speedway is setting up handwashing stations at events in order to help prevent the spread of any illnesses. No events have been cancelled at this time.
-- The VHSL basketball tournament will have limited attendance at the March 13 & 14 games in Richmond. Only direct family members will be allowed to attend.
