SCHOOLS:

Public Elementary/Middle/High schools

Bristol Virginia City Schools: Closed March 18 for staff planning on how to move forward.

Colleges

The University of Virginia's College at Wise: Online-only classes from March 23-April 5 (with possibility of change continuing through the end of the semester).

Emory & Henry College: E&H has extended Spring Break through March 30.

 

EVENTS:

-- Health Wagon health fairs for March 12 & 13 in Wise County have been cancelled.

-- Bristol Motor Speedway is setting up handwashing stations at events in order to help prevent the spread of any illnesses. No events have been cancelled at this time.

-- The VHSL basketball tournament will have limited attendance at the March 13 & 14 games in Richmond. Only direct family members will be allowed to attend.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments