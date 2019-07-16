ABINGDON, Va. — Numerous mailboxes have been vandalized in Washington County.
On Monday and Tuesday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received about 14 calls regarding mailboxes being damaged. Deputy Darrell Dickenson said most of the calls all reported multiple mailboxes being damaged.
Dickenson said the calls have come in from six different roads in Washington County. Residents on Loves Mill Road, Delmar Road, Piper Road, Blue Springs Road, Limestone Drive, McCann Road and Zion Church Road have all reported mailbox vandalism, the Sheriff's Office said.
In light of the vandalism, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $1,000 reward for the arrest and convictions of the individuals.
“Our agency takes these crimes seriously as a number of the victims are elderly and are unable to physically repair or replace their mailboxes” Sheriff Fred Newman said.
Photos of damaged mailboxes have spread across various social media platforms in recent days. One person reported damaged mailboxes along Loves Mills Road.
Anyone with information can call 276-676-6000.