Three Florida residents have now pleaded guilty to driving in a stolen vehicle and committing an armed robbery at the Interstate 81 Travel Plaza in Wythe County in May 2018, United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced Friday.
Christyen Sumpter, 27, of Sarasota, Fla., pleaded guilty to one count of robbery by threatening physical violence, one count of transporting a vehicle in interstate commerce knowing the same vehicle to have been stolen, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, possess a motor vehicle that had crossed a state boundary after being stolen and transporting in interstate commerce a vehicle that had been stolen, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
The plea agreement was entered in U.S. District Court in Abingdon Thursday.
Two other people from Sarasota, Fla. — Michael Anthony Wilson and Perla Isel Pineda-Osorio — pleaded guilty to the same charges earlier this month, the release said.
On May 28, 2018, the three people posed as hitchhikers and a man in South Carolina picked them up, the release said. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the three defendants threatened the driver with guns and demanded that he take them to ATMs, where they would withdraw funds from his account. The three then took the money and stole the man’s car, leaving him on the side of the road.
The trio of defendants proceeded to carry out armed robberies at stores in Charlotte and Jonesville, N.C. and then robbed at the I-81 Travel Plaza in Wythe County later that night, the release said.
Shortly after the travel plaza robbery, a high-speed chase ensued and police took the defendants into custody after the vehicle crashed.
The guns were later found to be BB guns, although they looked like real guns, the release said.
The defendants are set to be sentenced on Oct. 16 and each face up to 35 years in prison.
“The United States Attorney’s Office will continue to take all acts of violence and those crimes involving firearms seriously,” Cullen said in the release. “We will work with our federal, state, and local partners to prosecute violent offenders and make our communities safer.”