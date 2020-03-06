KINGSPORT, Tenn.—A Norton, Virginia woman was struck by a vehicle and died Friday while picking up trash along Interstate 26.

Before 1 p.m., Anita Williams, 62, was on the right side of the road picking up trash for the city of Kingsport community service program, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. She was wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a neon green safety vest, a report states.

While attempting to cross the interstate to reach the median, Williams was struck by a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Roger Williams, 58, of Gate City, Virginia.

The THP continues to investigate.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments