KINGSPORT, Tenn. - The grandmother of Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell and the woman’s boyfriend have been charged with shoplifting.

Angela Boswell and William McCloud, who have been out of jail on bond, were cited last Thursday by the Kingsport Police Department. Loss prevention at Walmart on Fort Henry Drive said the pair left the store without paying.

The pair was previously charged by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on theft of a vehicle. Authorities had been looking for the vehicle in connection with Evelyn’s disappearance.

The child’s remains were found March 6 on property belonging to family of Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell.

