Fire
BY ROBERT SORRELL | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Tenn. -  A fire was reported before noon Saturday at a business in Bristol, Tennessee.

The fire occurred at an auto repair shop on Beechwood Drive near Virginia Avenue. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure.

Paramedics were checking on a man who was injured in the fire. His condition is unknown.

Beechwood Drive was closed at 11:45 a.m. It will remain closed as emergency personnel are on scene.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments