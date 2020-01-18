BRISTOL, Tenn. - A fire was reported before noon Saturday at a business in Bristol, Tennessee.
The fire occurred at an auto repair shop on Beechwood Drive near Virginia Avenue. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the structure.
Paramedics were checking on a man who was injured in the fire. His condition is unknown.
Beechwood Drive was closed at 11:45 a.m. It will remain closed as emergency personnel are on scene.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.