Crews worked overnight to fix a number of power outages after a storm Thursday evening brought heavy rain, lightning strikes and wind damage to the Bristol area.

Bristol Tennessee Essential Services saw about 1,100 power outages Thursday night. CEO Mike Browder said about only nine BTES customers were without power Friday morning.

“We had a lot of wind, a lot of lightning,” he said about the storm.

About 2,000 BVU customers experienced outages Thursday night, BVU spokesman Chris Hall said. He said there weren’t any outages as of Friday morning.

“We want to express our gratitude for the linemen working through the night,” Hall said.

Some Appalachian Power customers also lost power Thursday night. 

Teresa Hamilton Hall, an Appalachian Power spokeswoman, said about 2,000 customers in the Kingsport area lost power and service has since been restored. 

